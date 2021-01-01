Mphahlele calls on Kaizer Chiefs to rally together & wary of Mbule, Grobler, Gabuza

The former Sundowns captain has identified the players his team must contain when Amakhosi host Matsatsantsa on Saturday

Ramahlwe Mphahlele has admitted that he is wary of the threat that SuperSport United will pose Kaizer Chiefs while insisting "they will have to rally together to get out of this situation''.

Chiefs and United are scheduled to meet in a Premier Soccer League encounter at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi are coming into this tie on the back of three consecutive defeats - to Orlando Pirates, Richards Bay, and AmaZulu - which sees them seven spots adrift of their opponents, who beat Cape Town City to move up to second on the log last week.

''Obviously, after missing a couple of games through injury, I am back and I am feeling good now and I'm ready to go again,'' said Mphahlele as per the Chiefs media team.

''It's not nice to lose three games in a row, it's not nice at all and there is no other way to put it.

''Especially for a team of our calibre, where we know we have the players that can fight and give you they're all. We just have to stick together as players, we just have to keep on fighting. The only people who are going to take Kaizer Chiefs out of this situation is the current crop of players.

''There is no one else who is going to come from anywhere and take us out of this situation. We just have to work hard together, knuckle down and believe that we will turn the corner.

''I believe it's very much possible if we work together, put in a little bit of greed, and determination and just fight …you know.

''With the positive attitude, I believe we can turn the corner.''

Despite calling on his teammates to rally together to put an end to the winless run, Mphahlele also warned Chiefs of the threat that will be posed by Sipho Mbule, Tebogo Mokoena, Bradley Grobler, and Thamsanqa Gabuza.

The Amakhosi captain singled out the Matsatsantsa quartet since he believes they will present a significant barrier as they seek to return to winning ways.

''SuperSport are a team that always gives us problems and is a very difficult team to play against,'' Mphahlele added.

''We know what they are capable of. We know they have speedy wingers, they have two good midfielders in the middle of the park in Tebogo and Mbule, so we are aware of the threat that they pose.

''We are going to prepare on our side. We are aware of the threat of Gabuza, the threat of Grobler so we are very aware of those things.

''Every game gives you a different perspective. Every game gives you different challenges and we are looking forward to the challenge and we will do our best as I said. We can only prepare and try to execute what we are doing at the training pitch.''