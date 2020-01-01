Mpengesi on why Chippa United are not proud of firing coaches

The Chilli Boys owner hopes Rhulani Mokwena will stay with his club whilst explaining the challenges of chopping and changing coaches

chairman Siviwe 'Chippa' Mpengesi explains it is not always easy to fire a coach, nor is he proud of regularly changing the man at the helm, but says he can’t stand to watch his team lose matches.

The outspoken boss has already fired coach Clinton Larsen and Norman Mapeza this term whilst former winger Daine Klate also left as the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) mentor.

Resulting from Mapeza’s departure, former Bucs and assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena has been roped in on a six-month contract to steer the ship to safety against heading to the National First Division (NFD).

More teams

“Firing coaches has an impact financially. I cannot lie because when we fire them we have to settle with them. Unlike [Norman] Mapeza for instance who resigned,” Mpengesi told IOL.

“He didn’t get nothing but when it comes to other coaches we have to settle [financially] whether for three months or even more than that. It depends on the coach’s contract. It does cost us, I must say.”

With the Chilli Boys owner known for his trigger-happy attitude, Mpengesi hopes the 35-year-old manager will stay with the Port Elizabeth-based outfit for a long time.

“We always hope that every coach that comes can last long. We now have Rhulani Mokwena,” he added.

“He has brought a breath of fresh air in the team. We are hoping that he will stay longer. Even though we make those decisions of firing coaches, it is not easy. It is not a nice thing to do.

“It is not something that we are proud of but, unfortunately, the worse that can happen is for the club to get relegated.

“There are consequences [to firing a coach] but at the same time, we can’t sit back and watch the team being hammered. The question is always: Do I go to NFD or I get attacked for firing coaches. That’s how it is.

Article continues below

“The thing that people don’t understand is that I don’t run Chippa United [on a day to day basis]. I don’t even draw a cent from that club. I only see the coach maybe once in three months.”

Meanwhile, Mokwena made his debut last month as he led his new team to a goalless draw against away from home, just before the announcement to suspend the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chippa currently occupy the 12th spot on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) log with points 26 from 24 matches.