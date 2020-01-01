Mpengesi must protect ‘national asset’ Mokwena at Chippa United – Komphela

The Abafana Bes’thende boss has called on the Chilli Boys management to look after their new coach

coach Steve Komphela has urged chairman Siviwe Mpengesi to protect former coach Rhulani Mokwena whom he referred to as a national asset.

Komphela is confident his former protégé will succeed and stabilize the Chilli Boys, but he has also credited ex-coach Norman Mapeza for a sterling job in Port Elizabeth.

Moreover, the Abafana Bes’thende boss believes Mokwena is a role model to many young and aspiring coaches.

“It is nice, let him go there and stabilize the team. Again compliments must be given to Norman Mapeza,” Komphela told IOL.

“Sometimes as colleagues, we are not too complimentary in a ruthless environment we work in. He has done a good job there.

“Maybe the request that one can throw from far is that Mr Mpengesi must protect and preserve the national asset that is Rhulani. I’m getting goosebumps.”

Regarding the former assistant’s character, the outspoken Komphela has lavished the 34-year-old with praise, calling him one of the most intelligent coaches in .

“Rhulani is a hell of a human being. He is very intelligent. But South Africa is not famous, South Africa is famous for what? Self-destruction,” he added.

“So, they need to protect Rhulani. Whether you hate or you like him, he is a human being and a South African asset.

“There are many young coaches who look up to him but they will be afraid to get into this territory because it is so ruthless and it is full of sharks.

“All we are asking is to let us make the soil better. Let us leave a print where a young South African coach can come in and be protected. He will give results without saying treat him with kid gloves.”

Meanwhile, Mokwena is tasked with saving the Chilli Boys from relegation as they visit on the weekend and will look to get his debut off to a bright start.

Taking a look at the Premier Soccer League ( ) log table, the Eastern Cape-based club occupies 11th spot from 23 matches and lead bottom-placed by five points.