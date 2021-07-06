Mpandle joins Cape Town City from Maritzburg United

The Western Cape side continue to bolster their goalkeeping department and their latest acquisition has already begun training

Cape Town City have announced the signing of Bongani Mpandle from Maritzburg United.

The goalkeeper, who turns 29 next Monday, is the second shot-stopper to be signed by City within 24 hours following the arrival of Darren Keet on Monday.

Mpandle has already started training after he was spotted working out with the rest of the Citizens squad on Tuesday, though the club did not reveal the length of his contract.

“Cape Town City are delighted to announce the signing of South African goalkeeper Bongani Mpandle from Maritzburg United. Bongani joins new signing Darren Keet, as we prepare the new goalkeeping department for 2021/22,” City announced in a brief statement.

Mpandle has, however, struggled to command a first-team jersey in his eight seasons of playing Premier Soccer League football.

He has largely been an understudy goalkeeper with 10 league appearances during the 2016/17 season being the highest he has ever made in a season in the PSL.

“I’m happy to be part of Cape Town City. I’m here to learn and help the team to achieve,” Mpandle told City’s media.

“I think we can achieve more, working as a team and having our own goals as a team. Ja, I’m happy to work with Darren, I’ll learn more from him, as he represented the national team before.

The goalkeeper leaves Maritzburg after five seasons with the KwaZulu-Natal club, and he has also played for Bloemfontein Celtic in the PSL.

Mpandle previously worked with coach Eric Tinkler at Maritzburg United, who, in turn, spent some time with Keet when he was assistant coach at Bidvest Wits.

“I know Coach Eric and I know the style of football that he likes to play and I think I can help the team achieve, and he’s a good guy and if you push, you will get a chance to play,” added Mpandle.

The goalkeeper leaves Maritzburg at a time the Team of Choice also lost Kwanda Mngonyama and Bandile Shandu who were both announced as new Orlando Pirates players on Monday.