'Moyes is proving what he is capable of' - Solskjaer feels no sympathy over predecessor's failed Man Utd stint

The ex-Reds boss is enjoying a fine season in London with the Hammers, who are pushing for the Champions League

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he does not feel sorry for David Moyes' woes at Old Trafford and has nothing but respect for his work with West Ham United this season.

Moyes' Hammers visit Old Trafford on Sunday with both clubs gunning for a place in the Champions League, after years of underachievement for the Londoners.

And while the Scot's spell in Manchester failed to yield results, Solskjaer is impressed with what he has seen in 2020-21.

“I don't think you can feel sorry for someone who has managed Manchester United," the Norwegian told reporters when asked of his predecessor in the role.

“David wouldn't have taken it if he didn't want the job.

“It's a dream job for many, many managers and unfortunately David didn't last for as long as he would have wanted.

“But he's proving again what he's capable of at West Ham.

“In football, you shouldn't be surprised at anything, but I've got to say that David has made massive improvements with the West Ham team – this season and last season as well.

“They have got [Michail] Antonio really flying, [Tomas] Soucek is scoring goals – and he has really built on that.

“After a poor start – I remember they lost 2-0 to Newcastle on the opening day – David made some decisions, stuck with them, and they are up there on merit.

“You don't get results over a long period without working at it – and you can see how well organised they are.”

Moyes became United's first new managerial appointment in almost three decades in 2013, when he took over from the retiring Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ferguson had picked out his compatriot as the ideal successor due to his exploits with Everton, but he never looked comfortable in the role and was sacked after less than a season in charge with the Reds languishing in seventh place in the Premier League.

The manager moved on to enjoy brief spells at Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham, taking the Hammers helm between November 2017 and May 2018 and returning for a second stint in December 2019.

Under his stewardship West Ham have risen to fifth in the table and are in the running to compete in the Champions League for the first time in club history - their last taste of European football came in the 2016-17 Europa League.

United, meanwhile, went on to dismiss Moyes' replacement Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho prior to Solskjaer's arrival in December 2018, making the Norwegian their fourth boss in less than five years upon appointment.

