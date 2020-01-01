Moyana: Why I attacked Rhulani Mokwena and welcome him back to Mamelodi Sundowns

The Masandawana supporter opens up on why he attacked the former Buccaneers assistant coach

supporter Sello Piet Moyana who infamously attacked Rhulani Mokwena in 2018 while still with has welcomed him back to Chloorkop.

Moyana says the 35-year-old manager is a talented coach, saying they enjoyed success with him, Pitso Mosimane and assistant Manqoba Mngqithi on the bench.

The Kaboyellow family’s die-hard supporter shared his views just after Mokwena’s return was confirmed by the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions last week.

“Personally, I welcome the return of Rhulani. Sundowns is his home and that will never change,” Moyana told CityPress print edition.

“He is a good coach and will add value to the technical team as he did before. Our team had a lot of success when he was with us and now that he is back, we will have more.”

Speaking about the coach’s personality, the 43-year-old believes the former mentor was starting to become big-headed after his success with the 2016 African champions.

“After all that Sundowns did for his career, I felt that Rhulani was starting to be big-headed and was becoming disrespectful. Those things [Bongani] Zungu said that Rhulani was the mastermind of the club’s success was disrespectful," added Moyana.

"But what made me angry during that game and led me to go towards the Pirates bench was Rhulani’s behaviour. There was a point when he was shouting at the Sundowns bench after Gaston Sirino fouled Pirates player, Xola Mlambo.

“That’s what drove me to jump over the fence.”

After leaving the Tshwane giants in 2017 to work with former Buccaneers manager Milutin Sredojevic at Mayfair, Mokwena became arch-rivals with the reigning PSL champions but Moyana says he would like to meet the Soweto-born tactician.

“I would like to meet him one day and speak to him. I would like to explain why I did it and ask for forgiveness,” he continued.

“I used to work at a restaurant in Brooklyn and the bosses saw me on TV. The next time I went to work, I was told I was a hooligan and was fired.”