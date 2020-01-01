Moving to Mamelodi Sundowns not under my control - Edmilson Dove

The Mozambique international has been a transfer target of the Brazilians but a move to Chloorkop reportedly hit a stumbling block

defender Edmilson Dove is refusing to entertain talk about his reported failed move to , saying the botched transfer was beyond his control.

Sundowns were rumoured to be interested in the 25-year-old left-back who can also play as a central defender but a deal could not be agreed on.

Now in his fourth season at Cape Town City, Dove is said to have attracted interest from .

More teams

But it is failing to move to Sundowns which appears to pain the Mozambique international who says he prefers to focus on his current club than the past which he has no control over.

“I don't want to speak about that [move to Sundowns], the main focus for me is Cape Town City, whatever happens, will happen [after],” Dove was quoted as saying by Sowetan Live.

“But other than that, the main focus is Cape Town City which is the club that is paying me and still contracted to. So yeah, I don't want to keep my focus on situations that are not under my control and there is less to say about it.

“Unless of course there is something that comes up and I decide to look into it.”

At the Brazilians, Dove could have been contesting for a place with the likes of Tebogo Langerman, Ricardo Nascimento, Mosa Lebusa, Wayne Arendse and utility player Lyle Lakay.

It is yet to be seen if Downs will further pursue the Mozambican for next season.

Article continues below

Ever-present for Cape Town City this season, the defender has managed three goals in 23 Premier Soccer League ( ) matches.

With football currently suspended in due to the coronavirus outbreak, Edmilson feels it is going to be a tough challenge for Cape Town City in their fight against relegation if football returns.

“It is going to be difficult for everyone because it's not only Cape Town City that is not training. All the clubs are not training,” said Dove.