Move over, Mourinho! Lampard's Chelsea can reclaim spotlight in season-defining double-header

The headlines have been dominated by Jose Mourinho's return to London in recent days but his former club are gearing up for a massive week

There may be bigger stories in London right now than Frank Lampard's . Former Blues boss Jose Mourinho remains a box-office draw in the English capital.

But there is no hiding the fact that this is a monumental week for Lampard and his players, one that has the potential to define their season.

Chelsea are the form team in the Premier League, having won their last six games, but there remains some doubt over whether they can beat the very best teams and thrive in the most hostile of arenas.

Saturday's trip to and a showdown with at Mestalla will, thus, tell us much about Lampard's young side.

In their two toughest domestic tests to date, Chelsea were routed by at Old Trafford and edged out by at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea played well for long periods in both but still lost.

Consequently, despite a fine win over in Amsterdam, it remains to be seen if a team packed with academy graduates have the requisite nous to win the games that shape seasons.

Saturday's trip to the Etihad certainly promises to have a huge effect on Chelsea's campaign. Win, and the Blues could actually start dreaming of a title challenge. Lose, and Chelsea's prospects will be re-evaluated.

The good news is that the reigning Premier League champions suddenly look vulnerable after two seasons in which they were close to unstoppable.

City have been beaten three times already this season and, ahead of matchday 13, they sit one point below Chelsea in the table.

The bad news, though, is that the hosts are hurting right now and will be intent on delivering another crushing blow to a team that they have humiliated on their last two visits to the Etihad.

Chelsea only succumbed to a solitary Bernardo Silva strike in Manchester in March 2018 but there has arguably never been a more one-sided 1-0 in Premier League history, with pundit Gary Neville labelling the visitors "mannequins" for a depressingly static display.

City had 71 per cent possession that day and made a record-breaking 902 passes. Eden Hazard was deployed as a false nine but barely touched the ball as the Blues failed to get a shot on target.

Things went even worse for Maurizio Sarri last season, when he ditched the defensive approach employed by Conte to boldly go toe-to-toe with Pep Guardiola. The result was a 6-0 defeat – Chelsea's heaviest for 28 years.

However, Lampard's team is full of youthful exuberance and should travel north without fear.

Even though he is now on the outside looking in, Hazard can see that Chelsea are now a team brimming with belief. Consequently, he believes they can spring a surprise this weekend.

"It is not going to be easy. It is hard to play there, the last time we played there was 6-0. Bad memories for Chelsea and me as well," the winger conceded.

"But this season they are really good; really young, but really good. Why not go there and win the game?"

How they fare against City will obviously have a massive bearing on their frame of mind going into Wednesday's crucial European clash with Valencia.

Chelsea would be on the verge of qualification had they not lost 1-0 at home to Los Che on matchday one.

The Blues dominated a Valencia team in turmoil following the shock sacking of Marcelino but were punished for their profligacy and ongoing issues defending set-pieces, with Rodrigo netting a late winner for the visitors.

Chelsea, of course, have since triumphed at Ajax and to put themselves back in with a great chance of reaching the last 16 in Lampard's first season at the helm.

However, they know they cannot afford to be beaten at Mestalla, with the Londoners, Ajax and Valencia all presently locked together on seven points, meaning there is no room for error - either at Mestalla or at the Etihad.

Article continues below

Lampard opened his Chelsea tenure with a daunting double-header, against United and Liverpool, but they won neither match.

The manager was able to take positives out of both games but that will not be the case this time around. The result will be all that matters.

Lampard and his players, thus, have an excellent opportunity to prove that they already have what it takes to challenge for titles this season. And steal some of the limelight away from their former boss in the process.