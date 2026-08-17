Al-Nassr and Al-Riyadh have agreed to switch their eagerly awaited Saudi Roshn League fixture from the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City Stadium to Al-Awwal Park.

The match, scheduled for next Friday in the second round of the Roshn League, now awaits the approval of the Saudi Pro League, according tothe Saudi Arriyadiyah newspaper. Al-Nassr's management submitted an official request to host the game at their stadium after striking the agreement with Al-Riyadh.

Crucially, the switch will not change the hosting status. Al-Riyadh remain the home side and will collect the match revenues once operating and maintenance costs are deducted.

Al-Nassr top the Saudi Roshn League table with 3 points after the first round, ahead of Al-Hilal, Al-Ettifaq, Al-Qadsiah, Neom, Al-Hazm and Al-Ahli on goal difference.

Before the Al-Riyadh clash comes another test. Al-Nassr face Al-Diriyah on Tuesday evening in the round of 32 of the King's Cup.