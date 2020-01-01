Mourinho's methods will take a long time to take hold at Tottenham: Tactical lessons from the Premier League

Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli were anonymous in the 1-0 loss at St. Mary's, underlining just how much work the Portuguese has to do

The New Year brought with it a hectic day of Premier League action, with nine games played on Wednesday.

As ever, it provided plenty of talking points from a tactical perspective, with Mikel Arteta lifting the mood at by masterminding a 2-0 win over .

There was also a fascinating head-to-head at the Etihad, with Pep Guardiola getting the better of Carlo Ancelotti as triumphed 2-1 over .

The other games offered plenty more food for thought, though, as Goal outlines below...

1) Arteta frees Ozil & Pepe for starring roles at Arsenal

Arsenal were praised for the energy and desire they displayed at the Emirates on Wednesday evening but the 2-0 victory over United was more about the focused tactical approach dictated by manager Mikel Arteta. It is easier to work hard when there’s a clear plan to be carried out.

It started in midfield. When Arsenal were in possession, Ainsley Maitland-Niles joined Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira to form an aggressive three-man midfield constantly looking for a quick vertical ball into the final third.

There were five attackers waiting, all diligently occupying different zones of the pitch: Sead Kolasinac surged powerfully down the left; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made a diagonal run inside; Nicolas Pepe held the width on the right; and Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette both dropped deeper to receive the passes from midfield.

This attacking shape gave Arsenal an unusual clarity, but Arteta also had a plan to exploit opposition weaknesses – specifically hitting both flanks as often as possible, knowing United's wingers don’t track back and their midfielders don’t come across to help. Kolasinac and Aubameyang successfully overwhelmed Aaron Wan-Bissaka, setting the tone for a dominant first half, while Pepe took on a struggling Luke Shaw at every opportunity.

Mesut Ozil sewed things together on both flanks, covering more ground (11.54km) than any other player on the pitch.

Here was a glimpse of an exciting future for Arsenal under their new manager.

2) Guardiola outfoxes Ancelotti with Foden & Mahrez moves

The most interesting tactical battle on New Year's Day came at the Etihad where Pep Guardiola began in a 3-4-2-1 formation and Carlo Ancelotti flipped early on from a 3-5-2 to a 4-4-2 in an attempt to confuse the Man City players and force them out wide. It worked superbly – until Guardiola tweaked his approach at half-time, adapting to the developing patterns to win the three points for the hosts.

For the first 20 minutes, Tom Davies, Gylfi Sigurdsson, and Fabien Delph formed an ultra-narrow midfield that blocked City from moving through the middle.

Consequently, inside forwards Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden moved out wide as City began to falter, passing in a U-shape out to the flanks. Curiously, they kept doing this even after switched to a flat 4-4-2 midway through the first half, with Davies in left midfield and Djibril Sidibe on the right.

Ancelotti had successfully sculpted City’s attacking lines for them, but at the break Guardiola evidently told Mahrez and Foden that space had since opened up through the middle, where a brittle two-man midfield of Sigurdsson and Delph were open to interplay between Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Foden, and Mahrez. The latter took up considerably narrower positions in the second half, leading directly to the two goals.

First, Mahrez & Foden distracted the Everton midfield to open a gap for Gundogan to feed Gabriel Jesus, and then Mahrez & Foden interchanged passes in the No.10 zone to set up Jesus for the second. Everton then changed to a gung-ho 4-2-3-1, with Moise Kean in attacking midfield, and disrupted things considerably, but Guardiola’s side deservedly held on.

3) Villa switch to more balanced 3-4-2-1 to beat

It had been a long time coming, but finally Dean Smith switched to the 3-4-2-1 formation that gives more balance in all areas of the pitch.

They beat Burnley thanks to this system change, which in turn freed Jack Grealish to play more centrally and, with multiple passing options surrounding the Villa captain, he put in his best performance of the season.

A three-man defence solidified Villa’s leaky back line, with Tyrone Mings leading a powerful trio of defenders to keep Burnley’s strikers quiet throughout. An extra body allowed one of them to step out and meet a high ball, while Mings’ pace on the cover ensured Tom Heaton wasn’t once tested at Turf Moor.

Releasing Frederic Guilbert and Neil Taylor as wing-backs covered up their respective defensive flaws, with Guilbert’s pace in particular helping to stretch Burnley’s defensive shape, but more significantly Grealish and Trezeguet offered close support to Wesley. The Brazilian was much improved with two playmakers nearby, making his hold-up play easier and meaning Grealish was given the ball in dangerous central areas in the final third.

There is no doubt that this formation is the way forward for Villa.

4) Potter's 4-4-2 frustrates lacklustre

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea produced a painfully familiar performance in drawing 1-1 at , one lacking in sharp edges or a sense of a wider attacking plan.

When young forwards are expected to come up with their own ideas, rather than follow detailed and focused instructions (see Arteta’s Arsenal), moves will become blunt as confidence wanes. Chelsea look hesitant and individualistic, relying on obvious passes out wide and an approach – cut inside and shoot - that betrays a dearth of imagination.

Then again, Brighton are formidable opponents and Graham Potter’s side thoroughly deserved to claim a point after the manager’s half-time tactical change confounded the Chelsea players (who, again, are too easily shaken by these changes because they lack direction from the dugout).

Brighton’s diamond 4-4-2 in the first half was far too narrow, allowing Christian Pulisic and two flying full-backs to charge into space out wide. Chelsea could have put the game to bed before the break.

For the second 45, Potter introduced Aaron Connolly and moved to a flat 4-4-2 to strengthen the wings, giving Brighton a foothold.

They counter-attacked superbly from here, following the rhythms of a system etched into muscle memory after six months of Potter’s tactics – although they were helped by a dreadful cameo from Mateo Kovacic in midfield. Lampard was outthought by the better coach.

5) Gutless Spurs are too disconnected

was the venue for perhaps the worst performance of the season, signifying just how much work Jose Mourinho needs to do for the club to recover from the stagnation that has set in over the last 12 months.

He needs time and the fans need to show patience, no matter how alarming things may look for the remainder of 2018-19. It will take a long time for Mourinho’s methods to take hold, not to mention a couple of transfer windows.

Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli were anonymous in the 1-0 loss at St. Mary's and that appeared to set the tone for a performance in which Spurs were gutless and their formation woefully disconnected.

Article continues below

Neither Eriksen nor Moussa Sissoko showed for the ball when the centre-backs had possession, severing that first connection, while Dele ambled around the pitch, ensuring Harry Kane and Lucas Moura became isolated from the midfield.

For every bad performance there is a good one, and Southampton deserve credit for winning 10 points over Christmas – even if Spurs made it very easy on Wednesday.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has found consistency in a simplified 4-4-2, embracing a reactive counter-attacking approach that inevitably means more runs in behind for in-form Danny Ings.