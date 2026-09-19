Mourinho watches from afar: Flick and Barcelona chase a golden record

Barcelona have made an exceptional start to the Spanish league, winning all six of their opening matches and scoring 28 goals. That takes their scoring average to 4.6 goals per game, a run that now threatens the record set by Real Madrid under José Mourinho in the 2011-2012 season.

Mourinho's side scored 121 goals in 38 matches that year, at a rate of 3.18 per game, a Spanish league record that came alongside a 100-point haul. Cristiano Ronaldo led the charge with 46 goals, ahead of Gonzalo Higuaín on 22 and Karim Benzema on 21.

Barcelona have racked up their 28 goals in wins over Elche 5-0, Athletic Bilbao 2-0, Rayo Vallecano 5-2, Valencia 5-0, Levante 4-2 and Racing 7-2. A perfect start, then.

Raphinha leads the club's scoring charts in the competition with 9 goals after his hat-trick against Racing. Lamine Yamal sits just behind on 7, having found the net in four consecutive matches.

Next up is Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán before the international break. It is a test that will bring back memories of last season, when Barcelona lost 4-1 to the same opponent.

Keep up this rate and Hansi Flick's side will stay in touch with the record from Mourinho's year, piling up victories and delivering ruthless numbers with every game.