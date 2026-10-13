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The Portuguese coach praises his star: We have only one copy of Valverde

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Jose Mourinho, the Real Madrid manager, spoke about his side's meeting with his former club Roma, scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, in the second round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League. He also hit back at the criticism aimed at the Spanish giants and revealed the thinking behind using Federico Valverde at right back against Villarreal.

Speaking at Tuesday's press conference, Mourinho played down talk that the period of calm around Real Madrid is over, insisting he feels no difference in his daily life. Roma, he stressed, will be treated as an ordinary game, whatever his history with the Italian club and its supporters.

Will the Roma match be special for Mourinho?

On facing his former club, which he led between July 2021 and April 2024, the Portuguese coach explained: "It will be a normal match. If I can forget the team I am facing, and I am working on that and I will do it during the match, then I will treat it as a normal game."

He added, according to the Spanish newspaper "AS": "As I said before, we have not yet felt the real pressure of the Champions League. Looking at the remaining matches, I think Real Madrid and Roma will both qualify. And perhaps I will return to Roma in the quarter-finals or the semi-finals."

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The atmosphere, though, is not something he can ignore. "It is not usual to arrive at the airport before the match, then walk through the corridors amid this sort of atmosphere. But when the 90 minutes begin, everything will be normal."

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Next matches ROM Champions League 15:00 RMA

Mourinho reveals the secret of his relationship with Roma's fans

How did he win over the Roma supporters so quickly? "Quite simply, because I act naturally, as I always do. The interests of the club, the players and the fans come before my personal interests, and people appreciate that and feel a connection with you."

He added: "And if I can do simple things that make them happy, then that is even better. We did not win the Champions League, but we were crowned European champions, in the Conference League, and we played in another European final in the Europa League, and all of these things came together to create that relationship. Roma's fans are special people."

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Using Valverde at right back

Valverde's display at right back against Villarreal in La Liga also came up, and Mourinho praised the coaching staff's call. "I think the Real Madrid coach made a very good decision in the Villarreal match. We found what we were looking for."

He explained: "I was thinking about the possibility of needing to make further changes up front later on, and we had plenty of options for making substitutions. I felt the need to change the nature of the role the right back was performing, and I did not want to waste a substitution by bringing on Dumfries in place of Trent, so I thought that Valverde could make the difference."

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On the Uruguayan, he concluded: "As a coach, things often do not work out for me, but the decision worked this time. If we had more than one player like Valverde, we would have played them at full back or in midfield or anywhere else. But we only have one Valverde, and that is why seeing him at right back remains a special case."

The end of the honeymoon

Is the honeymoon at the Bernabeu over? Mourinho isn't buying it. "I feel exactly as I always have. I sleep like an angel, but I do not sleep after matches, as always happens with me. Then I will be back to normal on Thursday morning (after the end of the upcoming Roma match)."