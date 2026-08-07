Real Madrid have been dealt a heavy blow in the summer transfer market. Spain's Rodri, the Manchester City star, has chosen Barcelona over their Royal rivals, snubbing Los Blancos despite advanced talks that had brought the two parties together in recent weeks.

Aged 30, Rodri sat at the centre of an intense tug-of-war between Real Madrid and Barcelona, with a stay at Manchester City also on the table. The interest followed his brilliance with the Spain national team and his triumph at the 2026 World Cup, where he was named the tournament's best player.

Real had come close to landing him. Negotiations over a four-year contract were well under way before the deal took an unexpected turn. Barcelona intervened strongly, with Hansi Flick and several of the Spanish players in the Catalan ranks helping to persuade Rodri to join the club's project.

Reports claim Rodri has already reached an agreement with Barcelona, so the Catalan club must now open talks with Manchester City, who had earlier set their player's value at around 80 million euros.

Spanish press reports suggest Barcelona are preparing an initial offer worth 60 million euros, split between 45 million fixed and 15 million in incentives and variables. The club have decided to redirect the funds originally earmarked for a defender towards the midfield, particularly given Frenkie de Jong's absence through injury.

Real Madrid respect Rodri's decision

The deal mattered to Real Madrid. Even so, the Royal club chose to handle Rodri's decision calmly, without picking a fresh fight with the player.

France's "Foot Mercato", citing Spanish newspaper "AS", reported that Real Madrid officials knew the deal required the player's full conviction about the move. That was something the officials at Valdebebas never sensed during negotiations.

Real Madrid understood Rodri's reasons and respected his decision, the newspaper explained, and even wished him well in the step he had chosen. They did not treat what happened as a crisis.

Mourinho does not want a replacement

"AS" noted that manager Jose Mourinho was kept constantly informed of developments. He believes Real Madrid's current squad already holds solutions capable of filling the position, which strengthens the club's reluctance to sign a direct replacement for Rodri.

Newspaper "El Mundo" reported the same. Real Madrid do not intend to enter the market for a new midfielder after the failure of the Rodri deal.

Club officials view the player's decision as a personal one they must accept, the newspaper explained. Real Madrid's management had submitted an offer they described as "very good", driven by a genuine desire to sign him, but the deal ultimately fell through.

Mourinho is happy with the options already in the team, it added, so there is no intention to sign another player in Rodri's position during this period.

The player's agent, in turn, was keen to praise the way Real Madrid and their president Florentino Perez handled the negotiations. He confirmed the Royal club maintained a professional and distinguished relationship throughout.

Fan anger in Madrid

Real Madrid stayed calm about Rodri's decision. Their fans did not. Supporters vented their anger at the player's move to rivals Barcelona.

Newspaper "Marca" confirmed that a large chunk of Real Madrid's fanbase saw Rodri as the ideal midfield signing, both technically and financially, especially after he won the award for best player at the World Cup.

Comments flooded Real Madrid's social media accounts as fans demanded the signing, the newspaper noted. Images of Rodri spread widely, and the slogan "Sign Rodri" became a rallying cry.