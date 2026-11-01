Mourinho responds to Real Madrid's critics: they don't know the rules!

José Mourinho leapt to the defence of the officials after Real Madrid's clash with Racing Santander. The Portuguese insisted referee Munuera Montero turned in a technically sound display, even with the controversy swirling around Kylian Mbappé's penalty and the objections that followed several key decisions.
Fresh from a 3-0 win at El Sardinero, Mourinho told the post-match press conference the referee had handled the game's flashpoints well. He stressed that the penalty the home side demanded for a handball on Aurélien Tchouaméni was not a spot-kick.
"They protested about everything," the Real Madrid boss said. "I really admire this stadium, it is special. People do not come to the cinema just to watch a show, here the fans play. But there are many who do not know the rules, and that is partly due to them being changed constantly."
He went on: "It was not a penalty on Tchouaméni. From 60 metres away I could not see it, but when I saw it, I was sure that the video assistant referee was not unaware. It was not a penalty. The referee was technically skilled."
Turning to the game itself, Mourinho reckoned the scoreline could have read 4-0, though he admitted the tie threatened to turn awkward at times. "It is a good win in an important week," he said, before praising his side's progress and the commitment his players showed physically and tactically.
Bellingham and Diomande both drew warm words. Mourinho insisted the squad boasts players of distinctive physical and tactical quality, and that he had watched a group fully committed to the cause. Real Madrid are building steadily, he added, yet they still need more goals, especially against teams who sit deep and defend in numbers.
Trent and the Athens match
Confidence is growing with every win, Mourinho noted. The emotional side matters hugely in football, he argued, and positive results make everything feel easier. He singled out Trent, superb on the day despite missing several fixtures.
His animated gesture once Madrid went three goals clear needed explaining. Mourinho said he was simply guarding against any nasty surprise. "Can you imagine if one of the arrogant ones had exploited our mistake and taken a quick free-kick? I try to help the team in every possible way."
Thoughts have already drifted towards the trip to Athens. Mourinho revealed the changes he made were not planned in advance, and that he was weighing up resting players who will not start the next game, with four or five changes a possibility. Spanish football, he added, wants to see its clubs winning.