Mourinho rescues Vinicius from the hell of the Bernabeu with a surprise move

Portugal's Jose Mourinho, the Real Madrid manager, made a special gesture towards the team's star, Brazil's Vinicius Junior, during the match against Inter Milan.

Real Madrid opened their Champions League campaign with a thrilling 2-1 win over visitors Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

In the 87th minute, moments after the Italian side had pulled a goal back, Mourinho took off Vinicius Junior, who had been booed through the second half.

Lively throughout, the Brazilian went off without a hand in either goal.

According to the newspaper "AS", numerous whistles rang around the Santiago Bernabeu as Carreras replaced Vinicius, all aimed at the Brazilian forward.

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That was where the special moment began. Vinicius answered with applause, turning to the stands, and Mourinho did the same, refusing to look away.

Clapping the whole way, the Portuguese manager walked the Brazilian back towards the bench.

When Vinicius turned to respond to some fans, Mourinho pulled him into a warm embrace and patted him on the back several times. The gesture laid bare the friendly bond between them and offered public backing from the manager to his player.