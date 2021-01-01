Mourinho: Managing Chelsea can't be hard because so many coaches have won titles there

The Tottenham boss offered up a challenge to new Blues manager Thomas Tuchel ahead of the teams facing off on Thursday

Jose Mourinho believes that managing Chelsea can't be too hard because he and multiple other coaches have won titles at Stamford Bridge in recent seasons.

Mourinho will have his first chance to take on new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on Thursday when Spurs host the Blues in north London.

The Portuguese boss made his name at Stamford Bridge after joining from Porto in 2004, winning three Premier League titles over two separate stints in charge.

But Mourinho is not the only manager to bring a league title to Chelsea recently, as he pointed out before his current side's clash with his former employers.

“I don’t think it’s very difficult to coach at Chelsea because I was champion three times, [Carlo] Ancelotti was champion, Antonio Conte was champion. Who else? It cannot be very, very difficult because we win titles there," Mourinho said.

“I believe Chelsea always has great players and great squads and good coaches are happy to work with these clubs and with players that give you a very good opportunity to win titles.”

Chelsea have been far from title contention in recent months, with Frank Lampard sacked last week following a dismal run of form that saw the Blues lose five of eight matches in the league.

Tuchel, most recently in charge of PSG until he was sacked in December, was brought in and has led the Blues to a win and a draw in his first two matches in charge.

Mourinho believes that managing in the Premier League will be a major step up for Tuchel, who led PSG to Ligue 1 championships in both of the full seasons he was in charge.

“The biggest challenge for a coach is to work in the best leagues. Our league in this moment is the most challenging one," Mourinho said.

“Tuchel was coming from a league that you cannot compare with the Premier League.

“But he is used to working with players of high calibre, used to dressing rooms with important players. He will fit well in a club like Chelsea.”

Tottenham enter Thursday's match in seventh place, level on points but with a game in hand over eighth-place Chelsea.