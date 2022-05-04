Mourinho jokes about Spurs sacking and gifts for Rodgers as Roma face Leicester for Europa Conference League final place

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has joked about his Tottenham sacking and his gift exchange with Europa Conference League semi-final opponent Brendan Rodgers of Leicester City.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's second leg against the Foxes with the tie level at 1-1, Mourinho was in a playful mood, referencing the way Spurs let him go last year just before a cup final while joking he would keep a gift for Rodgers to himself.

Mourinho is looking to win silverware in his first season at the helm in Rome in addition to delivering European qualification for next year via league position.

Mourinho jokes about Tottenham sacking

"There's only one match I didn't win, and that's the next one," Mourinho told Sky Sports. "I want to win the next one always. If the next was a semi-final, even more because of course the semi-final gives you the right to play a final.

"If you are not sacked before the final!"

Last year, Spurs dismissed the head coach just a week before their Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, which they lost 1-0.

Mourinho comments on Rodgers gift exchange

After his side's draw in the first leg last Thursday, Mourinho crashed Rodgers' press conference to thank him for an expensive bottle of wine.

Rodgers then said he'd be happy with a cup of tea in return, to which Mourinho replied: "To be honest, I bought him a very nice gift. But because he wants tea, I keep the gift for me and I give him tea."

