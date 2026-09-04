José Mourinho blamed "naivety" from his Real Madrid players after Friday night's 1-0 defeat to Real Betis at La Cartuja, in the fourth round of La Liga.

Speaking at the press conference after the match, the Portuguese said: "Betis's players in this sense are cleverer than Real Madrid's players. Real Madrid's players are pure and naive. In the first passage of play in the match, there was a clear yellow card on a player who hit Valverde. And a minute later, another yellow card for a player who committed a significant foul on Vinícius."

"But Real Madrid's players get up straight away, while Betis's players are cleverer, and of course with the backing of wonderful supporters who push and apply pressure, they achieve this kind of thing," he added.

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One journalist later pressed him: "You spoke of a naive team, and I think its translation in Spanish is simple or innocent. I wanted to ask you whether you think you will be able to provide them with more experience and competitiveness?"

Mourinho replied: "No... perhaps I explained it badly. The team worked extremely hard, and I have nothing to blame any player for. They gave everything they had. By the word naive or innocent I mean that there are clear, specific situations, like simple yellow cards. For example, the stamp on the foot... it is a clear case that warrants a yellow card."

He went on: "In the first minute there was a stamp on Fede Valverde's foot, and he remained on his feet... and this is something to be proud of as a Real Madrid captain, it is something I salute him for. But to give you an example from the other side: that boy (one of the Betis players) who was lying down, and looked as if he had died in front of our benches... I thought the ambulance would come to carry him off, but in the end there was no need for an ambulance!"

"It is in this sense that I say it to you. When you play matches against teams that possess this kind of culture and this mentality, that constitutes a factor that works against you," the coach concluded.

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