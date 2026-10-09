Jose Mourinho has named the one club where he never felt a genuine human connection across his entire coaching career. The Benfica boss admits his spell at Tottenham stood apart from every other stop.

Speaking in a lengthy interview with Italian newspaper "Corriere dello Sport", carried by "Mundo Deportivo", the Portuguese said he still enjoys good relations with most of his former clubs, among them Benfica, Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Manchester United, Roma and Fenerbahce. Tottenham are the exception.

He managed Spurs between November 2019 and April 2021, then headed to Serie A with Roma.

Mourinho explained that the coronavirus pandemic shaped his time in London more than anything else. Fans stayed away for long stretches, and he never got the chance to build a direct bond with the supporters.

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On his Tottenham spell, he said: "That period coincided with the coronavirus pandemic. There was zero human contact. The stadium was almost empty most of the time. We played two or three matches with fans present, then we played the matches without fans, and without any interaction. I did not feel that connection with Tottenham".

Mourinho reveals the behind-the-scenes of his near move to Real Madrid

The 62-year-old also lifted the lid on the links tying him to the Real Madrid job after his Benfica stint, insisting the saga unfolded in reverse.

He said: "Things usually start with contacts, then the buzz and rumours appear based on those contacts, but in this case the complete opposite happened. The buzz and rumours began before any contacts were made".

He added: "I was surprised by it. No one spoke to me, and I told myself: this isn't true. I never thought the matter could be real".