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Mourinho BenficaX
Simone Gervasio
Translated by

Mourinho hits out: "Manchester City? Let's laugh about it. I hope I'm still around when the final verdict arrives, I'll be 80"

Premier League
LaLiga
Serie A
Roma vs Real Madrid
Roma
Real Madrid
Champions League
J. Mourinho
Manchester City

José Mourinho gave a lengthy interview to Corriere dello Sport. Speaking to the Rome daily in a city where he coached and will return for the next Champions League match, the Portuguese also gave his view on the Manchester City case and returned to a subject close to his heart: referees. Here is what he said.



"Manchester City? I’d rather have a bit of a laugh about it. I think that we will reach a conclusion but, being in my sixties, I will have to be lucky enough still to be here when the final verdict arrives. Now a ruling will come, then an appeal… I’ll be 80".

"Referees? I don’t think the problem is me. I think it is the bad luck linked to the moment when I arrive at a certain club. Here, at Real Madrid, I lived through the important years of the Negreira case. Nobody knew it, but we went through them and suffered them. Now it is known. Then in Turkey there was the big scandal. I have often found myself living through this type of situation".

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