Real Madrid's first team received their new cars from German manufacturer BMW at the Santiago Bernabéu.
According to Sport, Jude Bellingham went for the XM Label, the priciest model on offer, while Kylian Mbappé picked the iX3 again.
Vinícius Júnior kept faith with the i7. Captain Fede Valverde went for the cheapest car, the iX2 xDrive30, which starts at €59,000.
Bellingham's choice is the most expensive car in Real Madrid's new BMW fleet.
He isn't alone. Fourteen players, including Thibaut Courtois, Brahim Díaz and Antonio Rüdiger, ordered the same car as Bellingham.
The XM Label, a 748-horsepower plug-in hybrid, starts at €194,000 in Spain.
The Santiago Bernabéu hosted the handover ceremony for the club's first team.
BMW España have sponsored Real Madrid since July 2022, when they took over the partnership from Audi.
Yan Diomande and Thiago Pitarch ordered the iX3, Mbappé's choice too.
Of the 26 players who collected their keys, only Valverde and Marc Cucurella picked models nobody else ordered.
Cucurella's choice is the most intriguing. He ordered the X7 xDrive60, the only model in BMW's range with three rows of seats as standard.
Mourinho opts for a fully electric car
Head coach José Mourinho went for the same car as Eduardo Camavinga: the fully electric iX xDrive60.
Cucurella's X7 M60i xDrive is the only one of the 27 cars delivered that doesn't use electric charging.
It seats seven across three rows, and under the bonnet sits an eight-cylinder petrol engine backed by a small electric system.
For pure acceleration, though, look to Real Madrid's other goalkeeper. Andriy Lunin chose the M5 again, and this year Éder Militão joined him.
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I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.
My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.
At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.
My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.
Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.
My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).
During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.
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