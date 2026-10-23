Mourinho apologises to Valverde: has the Portuguese realised his mistake before the Clasico?

Fede Valverde has barged his way into Jose Mourinho's thinking ahead of the Clasico against Barcelona. The Uruguayan produced an exceptional display at right-back in the win over Leipzig, reopening the debate over where he will line up in the eagerly anticipated clash.

Spanish newspaper "AS" rated it as one of the best right-back performances of Valverde's career, a show stolen just days before the Clasico. It has only strengthened the calls to hand him a regular role there, even though Mourinho has previously voiced reservations about deploying him in the position long-term.

Valverde's numbers speak for themselves

Wearing the captain's armband, Valverde played the full 90 minutes against Leipzig and shone at both ends of the pitch. He topped the chart for chances created with three, and no one spent more time in the final attacking third, where he turned up 26 times.

The Real Madrid man completed 81 passes, second only to Dean Huijsen on 97. He also led the way for successful tackles with four and racked up the most touches of anyone on the pitch, 116 in total.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 RMA

Ball recoveries? Five, placing him second. He came second again for crosses with two, and fourth for shots with two, numbers that lay bare just how heavily he influenced the team.

His brilliance was not confined to attacking work. Valverde showed clear defensive solidity, letting winger Nusa get the better of him just once across the 90 minutes, thriving on his ability to move between the lines, support the midfield and drive the ball forward into attacking areas.

Mourinho praises Valverde despite his reservations

After the Leipzig match, Mourinho singled out Valverde, backing his defensive solidity and his knack for getting forward and adding an attacking edge.

The Portuguese coach said: "Valverde was solid defensively, then he pushed forward excellently. The team was very flexible in that area, and very creative on that side."

Such praise follows earlier comments in which Mourinho questioned whether he could lean on Valverde at right-back long-term. He noted the team has only one player with those attributes, that using him there would be limited, and that he would rather deploy him in attacking roles.

Yet Valverde turned out at right-back against Villarreal, Roma, Sevilla and Leipzig, stringing together a run of displays that have convinced the fans he can fill the position effectively.

Where will Valverde play against Barcelona?

His brilliance leaves Mourinho juggling several tactical options for the Clasico. Pushing him into right-back would reshape the coach's choices up front, while handing him midfield or the right wing would unlock his playmaking and his runs towards goal.

According to "AS", the likeliest scenario sees Valverde stay on the right wing. His recent form at full-back, though, has reopened the question of whether Mourinho might station him behind the winger against Barcelona.

Mourinho is unlikely to show his hand early. Valverde's position will shape how every other role is carved up in the starting line-up, be it in defence, midfield or attack.

The newspaper added that the player has warmed to the idea of playing at right-back, a role that stirred plenty of debate in the past. Now he is delivering levels that make a bigger commitment to him there look increasingly plausible.