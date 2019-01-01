Moura was a 'little bit sad' after not making starting XI for Tottenham's Champions League final

The Brazil international was left out after his semi-final heroics, but says he respects his manager's decisions

forward Lucas Moura has admitted that his role as a super-sub can be frustrating but that he respects the decisions of manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The international was relegated to the bench in last season’s final, despite scoring a hat-trick in Spurs’ famous semi-final comeback against .

He was ousted from the team by Harry Kane and Spurs went down to a limp 2-0 defeat to in Madrid.

Moura confessed he was saddened by the decision, but believes his manager made the best decision he could for the team.

“He didn’t speak with me, he didn’t explain anything, but it’s normal,” Moura told The Observer of Pochettino’s choice to leave him out.

“To be honest, in the hotel, when he gave the starting XI, I was a little bit sad. Of course, I would like to play but the most important thing is to win the game.

“Of course I was sad inside. I want to play. But I know how to understand. I know how to respect, and I know how difficult it is for him to choose 11 players. So that’s football.

“When I am on the bench, I always think of coming on and doing my best, but I want to play. I want to be in the starting XI.”

The former man did come off the bench in the Champions League final but was unable to affect the result.

He made a startling impression in his last appearance as a sub though, scoring after 19 seconds to level Spurs’ Premier League clash with .

Moura’s team held on for a 2-2 draw with the Premier League champions, a result he says gives the team belief.

“It will be so difficult, they are favourites but I think in football everything is possible – there is no invincible team,” he added. “Everything can happen, and we need to believe that.

“We went to City and got a good result. We cannot lose stupid points at home as we did last season.

“My objective, and our objective, is to win a trophy. We have a very good squad, an amazing structure, a lot of fans and we can dream of a trophy. I think it is possible and we will try.”

Spurs carry on their campaign with a game at home to Newcastle on Sunday.