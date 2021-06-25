Mount and Chilwell hopeful of early all-clear to face Germany in Euro 2020 last-16 clash

The England duo have had a nightmare week but are still hopeful of featuring in the European Championship round of 16

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are hoping to end their period of isolation early as they aim to be available for Tuesday's Euro 2020 last-16 mach against Germany.

The England pair have been forced into training alone at St George's Park and missed the last group game against Czech Republic after a post-game chat with Scotland's Billy Gilmour, who subsequently contracted Covid-19.

The Chelsea stars have had five Covid tests and are understood to be fit and ready to play, but only Mount is likely to start for Gareth Southgate if he can be released early from his quarantine.

What do their team-mates say?

Declan Rice, who is Mount's childhood friend, spoke about how his Three Lions colleague is handling the situation: "It's been really tough for him. He's had to isolate with Chilly. He's been in a room here at St George's for a couple of days.

"I've been speaking to him on WhatsApp and FaceTimed him a couple of times. It's important the lads check in and talk to them because they are still here, even though they are in their own rooms and not doing much they are still part of this squad and ready to have a massive impact in this tournament.

"So I think for me it's just like a normal day with Mase. I chat with him now and again. Tonight I'll probably speak to him again and hopefully get an update on whether he can come out and start to train again."

Rice joked that he had been lost without his close friend Mount around.

"[I am a] lost soul! To be fair a few of the lads come up to me and said 'you look lost' and I had a bit of banter - 'yeah I am!' He's been alright to be fair, hopefully, he's out in the next couple of days.

"I spoke to him yesterday, he tested negative again, I'm hoping he can be back with the group soon."

Who will line up for England?

There's talk of Southgate switching to a 3-4-3 formation in an effort to match Germany's system after a run of games playing with four at the back.

After a strong showing against the Czechs, Bukayo Saka and Jack Grealish have made a case to remain in the team even if Mount returns.

Raheem Sterling is England's only goalscorer at Euro 2020, while Phil Foden was rested in the last round.

