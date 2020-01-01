Motupa: Mamelodi Sundowns to wrap up striker's deal from Bidvest Wits next week

Contrary to reports, the Brazilians have not yet completed the signing of the former Orlando Pirates attacker

Goal can exclusively reveal Gift Motupa's proposed move to will only be finalised next week.

According to a source privy to the situation, the deal is as good as done after both the Brazilians and reached an agreement this week.

Motupa has been discussing personal terms with the Tshwane giants, and contrary to reports that he has put pen to paper, Goal has been told otherwise.

"There is a deal in principle but until he has put pen to paper, we cannot say the deal is done," the source told Goal.

"Having said that, we expect him to finalise everything with Sundowns next week. They are the only team he has been in talks with at this stage," added the source.

The 24-year-old marksman is set to have been offered a five-year deal but that will be split into a three-year contract with an option to renew for two years, the source revealed.

"It's a five-year deal but the final two years will be optional, meaning he will sign a three-year deal with an option to renew for a further two years."

"However, I think the club will announce the deal at the end of the [current] season," concluded the source.

Motupa has been in top form for the Students since his arrival in July 2018.

He scored 11 goals across all competitions in his first season - the goals that came on the back of a difficult period which saw loan him out to FC.

With lesser expectations, Motupa has proved that he can reach his full potential provided he's given enough of a chance to showcase his talent.

This season only, the former Bucs marksman has scored 12 goals in 25 games to take his tally of goals with Wits to 23 in 50 appearances.

He still has an opportunity to increase the number of goals he's scored already this season after it was confirmed earlier this week that competitive football can resume under strict medical measures.

Motupa will get to compete with the likes of Mauricio Affonso, Lebohang Maboe and Phakamani Mahlambi among other attackers at Sundowns.