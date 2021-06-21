Motupa made sure to use Mamelodi Sundowns opportunity wisely

The former Orlando Pirates attacker joined the Brazilians in September 2020 but only managed to make his debut three months later

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Gift Motupa has reflected on his “difficult” first season at Chloorkop where he had to battle fitness issues and stiff competition for places.

The 26-year-old joined Sundowns last September from Bidvest Wits while injured in what delayed his debut for the Tshwane giants.

After making his maiden appearance, coming on as a substitute in the 2-0 Premier Soccer League win over Chippa United at the end of January, Motupa went back to the sidelines before tasting action again three months later.

He then returned to feature in a Caf Champions League home fixture against CR Belouizdad in April, after being named on the bench.

“Firstly for me with the injury it was not easy but I had the support from the team; technical staff, players and the medical team and I managed to come back stronger,” Motupa told Far Post.

“When the opportunity came, I worked very hard to such an extent that I made sure I used it wisely because we have a lot of players. That’s why you can see that there are some players who didn’t play or just played only a few games because it’s tough.

“However, when you do well you will keep on playing and that’s how it is at Mamelodi Sundowns. It was a very difficult season but we were very supportive of each other.”

After the Belouizdad match, Motupa started getting some decent playing minutes, resulting in three Champions League appearances and eight league games, which he marked with a goal and three assists.

His first season with the Brazilians was highlighted with the league title triumph, which is his only major trophy since breaking into the PSL with Orlando Pirates in 2015.

Article continues below

“When I came to Sundowns, I knew that it’s a team that wins medals, so I said to myself that I need to join them,” continued Motupa.

It is now yet to be seen if the South Africa 2016 Rio Olympic Games star will manage to claim some regular playing time next season.