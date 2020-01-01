Motupa: Former Orlando Pirates forward confirms interest from Mamelodi Sundowns

The hard-working marksman would gladly move to Masandawana if they reach an agreement with the Students

striker Gift Motupa says he is aware of the interest from during the current transfer window.

The 25-year-old player has been in top form for the Clever Boys having netted four goals in his last seven matches.

On Thursday, Motupa was named PSL Player of the Month for December as a reward for his impressive form during the festive period.

“It’s good. It’s a good thing, yeah. But I can’t talk about it,” Motupa told the media.

“It is good because Mamelodi Sundowns compete in the every year and I believe that every player wants to experience that and win more trophies.

"In the past six years, they have won more trophies than any other team. So, everyone would like to play for that team."

The former forward is open to joining the defending PSL champions if Wits agree to sell him.

“I have played in the Caf competitions before and I don’t think it will be a big adjustment (if he were to join Sundowns). And if you have the qualities, why not join the best?” he asked.

“They haven’t approached me. What I have heard is that they approached my team, and I don’t know what happened there.

“But I am still at Wits, contracted to them and I can't speak about Sundowns. But if my team agrees then I would gladly go."

Motupa has netted 11 goals across all competitions this season including six in the Caf Confederation Cup.