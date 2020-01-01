Motupa focuses on Bidvest Wits after failed Mamelodi Sundowns move

The PSL Player of the Month for December 2019 is now keen to help the Clever Boys overcome Masandawana and reach the final

forward Gift Motup is only focusing on his current club following his failed move to .

The 25-year-old player attracted strong interest from the reigning champions during the January transfer window.

However, the Clever Boys refused to sell their key striker as they looked to challenge for the PSL title and Nedbank Cup.

Motupa admitted that he would like to move to Sundowns at the time, but he has since made peace with the transfer which did not materialize.

“The Sundowns deal is not about me it is about my team and what they will do,” said Motupa on The Citizen.

Wits will take on Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals if the current 2019/20 season resumes having been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic last March.

“My focus is to help my team do well against all the sides and reach the finals," he continued.

"About Sundowns my focus, for now, is at Wits.”

Motupa has found the back of the net five times in 15 league matches this season, but it was his form in the Caf Confederation Cup that attracted interest from Sundowns.

The former player netted six goals in the 2019/20 Confederation Cup and Masandawana were hoping to strengthen their squad with his services.

It remains to be seen whether Sundowns will renew their interest in Motupa at the end of the season.