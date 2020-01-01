Motupa: Bidvest Wits attacker set for Mamelodi Sundowns move

The former South Africa youth international could be lost to the Students with the Brazilians tipped to be his next team

are set to lose striker Gift Motupa to ahead of next season.

According to a Goal source close to the player, the Brazilians have reignited their interest in the former attacker, and the proposed move could happen in the next few weeks.

"The interest is still there from Sundowns and it could happen before the start of next season," the source told Goal.

Motupa was close to joining the Tshwane giants earlier this year but the deal failed to materialise as Wits changed their minds about selling one of their top strikers in recent years.

However, with rumours that the Students may be sold at the end of the season, Motupa may consider jumping ship, according to the source.

"You'd recall that the deal didn't happen in January but it's back on the table and the player wants to secure his future because we are not sure of what is going on at Wits [with regard to rumours that the club could be sold]," said the source.

While neither Sundowns nor Wits have commented on possibly signing or losing players, the source confirmed there have been talks behind the scenes.

"For now, everything is still being spoken behind the scenes but if all goes well, Gift will join Sundowns," concluded the source.

The Clever Boys, through club director George Mogotsi, have distanced themselves from reports that TTM owner Masala Mulaudzi is in the process of buying their status.

But indications are that all is not well at the club financially, and therefore they could look to cash in on some of their top players instead of losing them for free.

Motupa has been with the Students since July 2018 following his arrival from , who sold him even without kicking a ball after securing a permanent move from the Buccaneers.

He has scored 12 goals in 25 matches across all competitions for the club this season - including five in the league and six in the Caf Confederation Cup.

In the last two years, the 25-year-old has scored 23 goals in 50 appearances and he appears to be enjoying his time under the stewardship of Gavin Hunt.

Goal contacted Sundowns media officer Shupi Nkgadima but he did not pick up his phone or responded to texts sent to him at the time of publication.