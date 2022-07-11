Motshwari: Sekhukhune United link addressed by Orlando Pirates midfielder's agent

Babina Noko have already signed Mntambo and Mabasa from the Buccaneers ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 season

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari's future with the club is unclear amid reported interest from Sekhukhune United.

The 31-year-old is coming off what was his worst season since he joined the Buccaneers from Bidvest Wits in July 2018 as he failed to command a regular place in the starting line-up.

Motshwari was reportedly offered to Richards Bay, but he rejected a loan move, while Sekhukhune are the latest club to be linked with the one-time South Africa international.

His agent Palesa Mkhize of Pulse Players Management, has insisted that clubs which are interested in signing Motshwari should make contact with Pirates.

"All I know is that Motshwari has a contract with Pirates, clubs which want to sign him on loan should talk to them, as agents we are not involved in such things," Mkhize said on Isolezwe.

Sekhukhune have already signed Motshwari's former Pirates teammates, Tshegofatso Mbaaso on loan and Linda Mntambo on a permanent deal.

The experienced midfield maestro, who was once considered one of the best central midfielders in the Premier Soccer League, is currently contracted to Pirates until June 2023.

Motshwari made just nine starts in the league for Bucs during the recent season with the likes of Goodman Mosele and Thabang Monare preferred ahead of him.

Pirates have a new coach in Jose Riviero and Motshwari is part of the team's pre-season preparations as players look to impress the Spanish tactician.

The 2022-23 season is set to start on August 5, but the PSL is yet to announce the league fixtures.