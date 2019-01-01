Motshwari promises Orlando Pirates will take the fight to Baroka FC

The 28-year-old player stressed the importance of doing well in their last two games of the year, against Bakgaga and Black Leopards

midfielder Ben Motshwari believes his side needs to be consistent in order to move up the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings.

The Buccaneers have blown hot and cold this season which has seen them fall behind in the league title race.



"There are a lot of things that we haven’t been doing right this season, but there are also some good things we have done," Motshwari told The Citizen.



"I think we play attractive football and that’s what our fans want to see from us. It’s just that we haven’t really got the results as much as we want, but we know that we are going to get things right."

Pirates, who defeated 3-2 in their previous game, are currently placed eighth on the league standings - 15 points behind the leaders .



"Just look at our previous game, I think we played very well and what was important was getting the win. It’s a huge confidence booster and this is what we need going into the last two games of the first round," he continued.



Bucs' next match is against FC in a PSL clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, and the midfield maestro is expecting a tough game.



“We know what we are coming up against, we know Baroka are going to give us a tough time. They are a good team and it gets tough when you playing in their own backyard," he added.



"So, we know already that it’s going to be a tough match. But we have to be ready, we have to go out there and fight as well. What is important is making sure that we get maximum points because we want to make our fans happy."

The former player admitted that they have had a poor start to the season, but he is hopeful that they will soon regain their form.



"They believe in us and we have to show that we appreciate their support. We will go out there and fight for the Pirates jersey and badge," he added.



"It’s important that we keep on getting the points because we didn’t start really well in the league. It’s disappointing, but I know and see the work that happens around the team.



"We are all working towards the same goal, which is to get things right and move up in the league standings.”