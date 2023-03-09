Motshwari: Orlando Pirates star offered to Kaizer Chiefs? - agent comments

Orlando Pirates star Ben Motshwari's representative has commented on the player's future amid reports linking him with Kaizer Chiefs.

Motshwari is free to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice

The 31-year-old has been a bit-part player this term under Riveiro

Bucs are scheduled to face Venda this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED?: The veteran midfielder has three months left on his current contract with the Buccaneers and he is eligible to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice.

Recent rumours have suggested that Motshwari has been offered to Pirates' arch-rivals Chiefs by his agent Palesa Mkhize of Pulse Players Management.

However, Mkhize insisted that the former Bidvest Wits star won't leave the Buccaneers for another as the club treats him well.

WHAT DID MKHIZE SAY?: "We are talking with Pirates about a new contract. There is still time since the current deal will expire in June," Mkhize told Isolezwe.

"We cannot just move to another team because Pirates treat him well and see him as one of their most important players.

"Everything will depend on how the negotiations end. They are at their peak," she continued.

"Such things are not concluded in a day because there is a lot to agree on. It's his future and he is ageing. He should get a contract that is good for him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is not the first time that Motshwari has been linked with Chiefs as Amakhosi were credited with an interest in him in 2020, but a move never materialized.

The Randfontein-born player, who has keen admirers at SuperSport United, has been used as a bit-part player in the current season by Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro.

Motshwari competes with the likes of Miguel Timm, Thabang Monare, Goodman Mosele and Makhehlene Makhaula for a place in the starting line-up.

He has scored five goals in 96 league matches for the Soweto giants and he also helped the team win two MTN8 titles.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR MOTSHWARI?: The former Bafana Bafana international and his Pirates teammates are scheduled to face NFD side Venda on Saturday.

The Nedbank Cup Last 16 match will be played at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.