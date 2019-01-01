Motshwari faces late fitness test ahead Orlando Pirates' clash with Stellenbosch FC

The 28-year-old has been out of action since August, but he could make his return to action against the Western Cape outfit

midfielder Ben Motshwari will have to pass a late fitness test ahead of the team's Telkom Knockout Cup match against Stellenbosch FC.

The two teams clash at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening, and Motshwari could make his long-awaited return to action.

Motshwari has been out of action for over almost two months with a knee injury which he picked up in the MTN8 loss to .

The news of his fitness was confirmed by Pirates media officer Thandi Merafe in an interview with Lesedi FM on Friday.

"Everyone is ready to face Stellenbosch FC but Ben Motshwari will have to be assessed to see if he's ready to play. So, it's a late fitness test for him," said Merafe.

Should Motshwari be cleared to play, he'd probably have to settle for a place on the bench and slowly be drafted into the team in the coming weeks.

His return will come as a massive boost for coach Rhulani Mokwena, who is under immense pressure to deliver since taking over from Micho Sredojevic in August.

Mokwena has won just once in his first nine games across all competitions, and experienced players such as Motshwari could help steer the ship in the right direction.

In his debut season with Bucs, Motshwari made 27 appearances across all competition while scoring twice and grabbing two assists.