Motsepe sad ‘talented’ Bafana Bafana was not at 2022 World Cup

Caf president Patrice Motsepe has expressed his sadness at seeing South Africa miss out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Motsepe disappointed Bafana missed out on World Cup berth

Caf president feels ‘talented’ South Africa should have been in Qatar

Motsepe keen to see discussions that will lift football in the country

WHAT HAPPENED? Morocco, Senegal, Cameroon, Ghana and Tunisia were Africa’s representatives at the World Cup with South Africa joining the likes of Nigeria and Egypt among the teams that missed out, to the disappointment of Motsepe.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I have a duty to the rest of the continent, and I am a South African, and I’m grateful to this country. It’s made me what I am,” said Motsepe as quoted by Farpost.

“It makes me very sad because we should be there, we can be there, and we will be there. This country has the most talented football players, boys and girls.

“Sometimes the real progress is not talking and responding as I do now, but it’s in private meetings, private discussions, and confidential meetings with a clear focus that South African football deserves to be among the best in the world and will be among the best on the world.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: South Africa last featured at the World Cup in 2010 when they hosted the tournament, exiting at the group stage with four points from one win and a draw.

Bafana Bafana were also at the 1998 and 2002 tournaments where they also went out early. South Africa missed out on the 2022 edition following a defeat to Ghana in the second round of the qualifiers with the Black Stars going on to eliminate Nigeria in the playoffs.

Ghana were awarded a controversial penalty, which was scored by Andre Ayew, with South Africa left fuming given there was minimal contact from defender Rushine de Reuck on Daniel Amartey.

WHAT’S NEXT? South Africa’s next assignment will be the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia in March.