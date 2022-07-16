Motsepe reveals disagreement with former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane over Onyango loan deal

The Ugandan shot-stopper was sent out to Bidvest Wits after he was signed by Masandawana

Caf President Patrice Motsepe has revealed he did not agree with Pitso Mosimane and his technical bench when they sent Denis Onyango out on loan in 2013.

Then, Onyango was let go to join Bidvest Wits when Mosimane was in charge of Mamelodi Sundowns before he came back and established himself as the club’s number one goalkeeper.

"Onyango is a great African player and I must admit that I did not agree with the coaches sending him out on loan back then," Motsepe said, as quoted by Football256.

"I believed in him and the coaches as well, but they said there were better goalkeepers at the club than him by then and the option was to send him on loan to have more playing time.

"From the technical point of view, I could not help him stay, but I am only proud that he humbly accepted, went out, worked hard, and returned even better than when he left the club."

However, Motsepe said he was impressed by Onyango’s patience: "He is a good example of perseverance regarding what one wants to achieve in life."

Onyango has been part of a dominant Mamelodi Sundowns squad and has won numerous trophies, including four in 2016: the PSL, the Champions League, the Caf Super Cup, and the Telkom Knockout.

In the 2021/22 season, the Brazilians bagged a treble as they scooped the league title, the Nedbank Cup, and crowned the campaign with the MTN 8 trophy. It was Onyango’s second time winning a treble with Masandawana, having done so in 2020 when they bagged the league, Telkom Knockout, and the Nedbank Cup.

He remains the most decorated star in South Africa’s top league with nine PSL titles with the Pretoria club.

The former Uganda international has also won two Nedbank Cups and emerged a champion once in the Champions League, Caf Super Cup, MTN 8, and Telkom Knockout.

The former SuperSport United shot-stopper has also been named the best PSL goalkeeper twice; in the 2015/16 and 2020/21 seasons.