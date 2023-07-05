Motsepe Foundation have come to the rescue of the South African Football Association's standoff with Banyana Banyana after donating millions.

Zizi Kodwa reached out to Motsepe family to assist Safa

Motsepe Foundation have made a handsome donation

Ithuba have also made a pledge of R2-million to assist Banyana

WHAT HAPPENED: The South African Football Association and its senior women's team, Banyana Banyana aired their dirty laundry for the whole country to see. Events stemmed from this past weekend when the Fifa Women's World Cup squad refused to play Botswana at the Tsakane Stadium.

Banyana's senior players declared that the venue was substandard and not at a level to host a Fifa World Cup send-off game. But the match venue wasn't the only issue between Safa and the team, as the players' unhappiness around contracts and finances related to their World Cup participation became apparent.

In a press conference, Safa president Danny Jordaan revealed that each player would receive about R565,000 from Fifa for participation in the tournament and Safa receive R30-million to cover travel and other logistics throughout the tournament.

Fifa does not allow any football association to use this budget to fund player stipends, which is where the crux of the matter lay as Safa claimed they did not have any money to pay player bonuses over and above the participation fee from Fifa.

Now, the Motsepe Foundation, led by Caf president Patrice Motspe and his wife Patrica Moloi-Motsepe, took a giant step to donate R6-million for the players to remedy the bonus situation.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I made the call for Safa and the South African Football Players Union to come together to urgently address the concerns raised by Banyana who inspire the country so much. I am happy that they came together.

"The Motsepe Foundation was also approached and I am thrilled by the contribution that they made. Banyana can now focus fully on the World Cup, knowing that their immediate concerns have been addressed," said sports minister Zizi Kodwa said in a statement released by Safa.net.

WORD FROM MOTSEPE FOUNDATION: "These are our champions, and we have to treat them as such. We have to treat them as champions, they deserve it. They put their lives, sweat and blood for the country and it’s very important they receive the support they deserve.

"We must stop paying lip-service to gender equality. We end up here because we do not do what we say we will do. It’s mostly rhetoric, we talk about it. But when it comes to doing things, we fall short. We can do more. Banyana Banyana are going to the World Cup and we should be proud of it," said Moloi-Motsepe as per Safa.net.

"We believe that football has the power to bring together and unite people from different races and religious, ethnic and income groups and these are some of the reasons the Motsepe Foundation has supported and sponsored football competitions and development projects over the years.

"We would like to thank minister Kodwa and everybody who contributed to resolving the dispute and wish Banyana everything of the very best at the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023," she added.

SAFA'S TAKE: "The team will now embark on the journey to the FIFA Women’s World Cup and we are confident they have what it takes to make the country proud. They are mentally ready to face Sweden, Argentina and Italy as they fly out today," said Jordaan on the Safa website.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In total, the Motsepe Foundation has donated close to R8-million as each member of the technical team is set to receive R150 000.

Meanwhile, Ithuba, have also come forward to pledge an R2-million. However, how that money will be distributed around the squad is still yet to be finalized.

WHAT'S NEXT: Banyana depart today from the OR Tambo International Airport and will head to Sydney before connecting to Wellington.