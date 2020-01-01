Motsepe: Golden Arrows announce signing of former Highlands Park defender

The Abafana Bes’thende are busy bolstering their ranks as they have added two new players to their roster

have announced the arrival of two new players in the form of former defender Sello Motsepe and Uthongathi FC striker Pue Mmodi.

The Durban-based club has confirmed the two signings on the official Twitter page on Saturday as coach Steve Komphela looks to bolster his ranks for the upcoming Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign.

Abafana Bes’thende recently parted ways with experienced players such as striker Lerato Lamola, who was released and told he was not part of the former coach’s plans.

“Abafana Bes'thende would like to welcome Sello Motsepe and Pule Mmodi,” a statement from the club read.



“Motsepe Formerly from Highlands Park, is a modern centre-back, who is solid and strong aerially.



“Pule is a very tricky, quick and skillful attacking midfielder. Formerly with Uthongathi FC."

Apart from the former Bloemfontein striker Lamola, Arrows also released midfielder Gladwin Shitolo, who is yet to decide on his future as he will return to his parent club, the Buccaneers.

Shitolo has also received a call-up to the Bafana Bafana squad as coach Molefi Ntseki’s troops will face Namibia and Zambia in the upcoming Fifa international break.

On the other hand, the former MTN8 champions have released Sibusiso Sibeko and Nkisingiphile Phewa who struggled for regular game time under the former Bafana skipper.

In the wake of the Lions of the North’s sale to TS Galaxy, Motsepe opted against staying with the Mpumalanga-based club after leaving the Tembisa-based club.

In addition, Motsepe featured in 30 appearances for the Lions of the North in the previous PSL season while Mmodi contributed five goals in 27 appearances as the Cane Cutters finished sixth in the National First Division (NFD).

Under the guidance of the former boss, Arrows will be gunning for a top-eight finish as they secured a spot in the previous term.