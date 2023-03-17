Motsepe Foundation Championship coach suspended over allegations of spitting at a player

Motsepe Foundation Championship side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) have suspended coach Johnny Ferreira for allegedly spitting at a player.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to FarPost, the well-travelled coach was handed an indefinite suspension after he reportedly spit at midfielder Mokgantle Katleho.

It is not clear what led to the ugly incident but the club have begun disciplinary proceedings with summary dismissal, due to gross misconduct, among the punishments that he is likely to face.

Ferreira allegedly spat at the face of Katleho and was suspended immediately by the club who are fighting to avoid relegation from the second tier, sitting second from bottom on the table, with seven matches to go.

It is not the kind of distraction TTM need, having failed to win any of their last 13 games in all competitions, to leave them in danger of dropping to the third tier after starting the season brilliantly by winning four of their opening six matches.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the second spell for Ferreira at TTM this season after he joined the club at the start of the campaign but left two months later for a spell at Black Leopards only to quit Lidoda Duvha a month into the job and rejoin the side.

TTM last tasted a win on November 9 when they beat league leaders Cape Towns Spurs 1-0 and have since picked just four points from their subsequent 11 games while losing nine.

The club, coach and player are yet to comment on the shocking incident but Ferreira is reportedly set to face disciplinary hearing after which a decision on his future will be made.

WHAT’S NEXT? If found guilty, the tactician will likely be sent packing without any compensation.