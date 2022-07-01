Motsepe Foundation announced as new NFD sponsor

The PSL issued the following statement on Friday announcing GladAfrica's replacement

The Motsepe Foundation announced today that it has secured funding from companies associated with the “Motsepe Family” to sponsor the Premier Soccer League (PSL) National First Division as part of its ongoing commitment and contribution to developing and uplifting football and making South African football self-supporting and globally competitive.

The National First Division will be renamed the “Motsepe Foundation Championship”. The founder and Chairman of the Motsepe Foundation Dr Patrice Motsepe said: “South African football has a long and proud history and has produced some of the most talented players in Africa and the world. It is an honour for the Motsepe Foundation to make a humble contribution to the development and growth of South African football and making it amongst the best in Africa and globally. Dr Khoza contacted me yesterday and requested to meet urgently and after talking to some of the Trustees of companies associated with the Motsepe Family an agreement was reached to launch the Motsepe Foundation Championship. We would also like to thank the PSL and its Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza for his relentless efforts to attract sponsors and partners to the PSL.”

Dr Irvin Khoza, Chairman of the PSL said: “We are grateful to the Motsepe Foundation for contributing to the sustainability and promotion of South African football. I am excited that my urgent request to the Motsepe Foundation for support was accepted and activated at such short notice. I knew that DR Patrice Motsepe would be departing on Friday night for the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, and we wanted to conclude and launch the Motsepe Foundation Championship before his departure.”

Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe Co-Founder of the Motsepe Foundation said: “We have over the years supported football and it provides thousands of jobs, contributes to the improvement in living conditions and standards of living of the poor and marginalised, and is loved by millions of our people. “