Motsepe compares Mamelodi Sundowns to Bayern Munich ahead of Caf Champions League group stage

Mamelodi Sundowns president Tlhopane Motsepe picked out similarities between his club and German football powerhouse Bayern Munich.

Downs were stunned by Petro de Luanda in last season's quarter-finals

Masandawana have failed to reach the CCL semi-finals in the last three years

Motsepe insisted that teams like Bayern go through similar spells.

WHAT HAPPENED? Masandawana, who are perennial contenders for the Caf Champions League title, were shockingly eliminated from last season's tournament by Angola's Petro de Luanda in the quarter-finals.

Motsepe has now compared the Tshwane giants’ run in the continental competition to that of Bayern in last team's Uefa Champions League as the Bavarians were also eliminated by Spanish side Villarreal.

Motsepe explained that people should not think that Sundowns are guaranteed to blow away teams in Africa's biggest club football tournament and that teams like Bayern can also be stunned by other teams in the knockout phase.

WHAT DID MOTSEPE SAY?: "I think as Mamelodi Sundowns, for a long time, the fact that we have been consistently getting to the group stages and being there, we may have tricked ourselves into believing that it’s easy in the group stages. It’s not easy in the group stages,” said Motsepe on iDiski Times.

“Champions League is very difficult, very demanding. And if you look at it in Europe, you look at the European Champions League, you fight big teams and the ones you are expected to win – Bayern Munich were Champions League winners a few seasons ago and last season they had the stumble.

“It is about understanding and being humble when you enter the Champions League, knowing anyone can beat anyone once you get into the knockout rounds.

“I believe that we have learnt our lessons from last season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns will take part in this season's Champions League group stage after hammering La Passe of Seychelles 15-1 in the qualifying round last month.

Masandawana have been knocked out in the quarter-finals in each of the last three campaigns - losing twice to Egyptian giants Al Ahly before being stunned by Petro de Luanda.

The last time the 2016 African champions reached the semi-finals was in the 2018-19 season when they were eliminated by Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS?: Masandawana are expected to resume training soon having taken a break due to the ongoing Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.

The Brazilians are set to take on Orlando Pirates on December 31 as they continue their defence of the PSL title.