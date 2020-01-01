Motsepe approves Mosimane's departure from Mamelodi Sundowns

The former Bafana Bafana mentor is leaving the country for Egypt, according to the Brazilians boss

owner Patrice Motsepe has broken his silence on the shock departure of Pitso Mosimane from the club.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Motsepe gave Mosimane his blessings while confirming that he was aware of the talks between the 56-year-old and North African clubs who showed interest in him.

According to Motsepe, Mosimane will be heading to to coach a 'top Egyptian club' understood to be .

He expressed his support for the Kagiso-born mentor, saying football players and coaches should always pursue new opportunities that come with greater remuneration.

"Pitso Mosimane and his agent Moira Tlhagale, who is also his wife, came to brief me on the discussions between Pitso Mosimane and a top Egyptian club. Sundowns have been aware of the ongoing discussions between Pitso Mosimane and the Egyptian club and with other North African clubs," said Motsepe in the statement.

"I have on several occasions over the past few years expressed my support for Pitso Mosimane leaving Sundowns to coach in North Africa or Europe or Bafana Bafana. Football players and coaches have at times an uncertain and inconsistent future and must pursue new opportunities where they may grow and receive greater remuneration," he said.

Motsepe said while Mosimane is leaving the club, he will always be part of the Sundowns family because of the amount of success he enjoyed during his eight-year-long stay at Chloorkop.

"I have received a warm and emotional note from Pitso and am very proud of his achievements at Mamelodi Sundowns. Pitso has been the most successful coach in the history of Sundowns and will always be a member of the Mamelodi Sundowns Family. I wish him, Moira and his family everything of the very best and I hope to see him coaching in Europe soon.

Furthermore, the 58-year-old businessman stated that the club will make announcements concerning the new head coach as well as other changes he intends to introduce.

However, he hinted that Mosimane's successor could be a local coach, saying Sundowns have developed very good local coaches in the past while also expressing confidence in the current technical team.

Reports suggest that Mosimane will take Rhulani Mokwena with him, and if that is true, then Manqoba Mngqithi could be handed the job, especially after Motsepe confirmed that Jose Ramon Alexanko will remain the club's technical director.

"Mamelodi Sundowns will make announcements in due course concerning the new head coach and other changes that we are introducing. Sundowns has over the years developed and trained very good local coaches and has a strong technical team.

"Jose Ramon Alexanko will continue in his current role as Technical Director and will carry on with the good work that he is doing at the Academy. Sundowns will focus on preparing for the upcoming season and is ready to compete in , Africa and globally," confirmed Motsepe.