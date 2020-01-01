Motlohi shocked why Mamelodi Sundowns signed Maluleka from Kaizer Chiefs

The retired Masandawana midfielder is unsure why his former team opted to sign the Amakhosi midfield maestro

Former midfielder Charles Motlohi believes ' George Maluleka is a great player but says age is against him, stating the Tshwane giants could have promoted a youngster.

The former Premier Soccer League ( ) winner explains coach Pitso Mosimane has players such as Tiyani Mabunda who are not playing regularly, expressing he doesn’t understand why a player beyond the age of 30 was pursued.

Media reports surfaced that ‘Mido’ turned down an offer from Amakhosi before the Naturena-based club announced the Tembisa-born player’s move to Chloorkop a few weeks ago.

“I don’t have a problem with Maluleka, he’s a good player. However, I have a problem with his age. We already have older players but the club has just signed another player who is 31-years-old,” Motlohi told Isolezwe.

“The likes of Mabunda are not playing, they are waiting for their chances. Where are the young players from our development structures? When are we going to promote them?

“I think we need a young player, someone that will learn from the experienced players. But we seem to want to let them go and buy them later as we did with Keegan Dolly.

“I think Pitso wants to have George for the but in my opinion, Maluleka is old, that will make it difficult for him to play for Sundowns.

"We always buy players but we have a development academy that is working.”

Taking a look at his move that might be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic that has forced the current PSL games to be suspended, Maluleka will compete against skipper Hlompho Kekana, Mabunda, Andile Jali as well as Sphelele Mkhulise.

On the other hand, his contract is set to expire at the end of June but with the PSL games facing uncertainty on when they will resume, the midfielder could stay with coach Ernst Middendorp’s men beyond the expiry of his contract on June 30.

However, with his experience and fighting spirit, the former SuperSport United anchorman has been tipped to break into Mosimane’s starting eleven.