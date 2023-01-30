Motlhalo makes debut for Glasgow City as Scottish Women’s Premier League leaders are held

Banyana Banyana midfielder Linda Motlhalo made her debut for new club Glasgow City FC in their goalless draw against Rangers WFC.

Motlhalo made her maiden appearance for Glasgow City

The Banyana Banyana star was a late substitute

Motlhalo will be hoping for a first league start on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? Motlhalo was a 90th-minute substitute, replacing Priscila Chinchilla, in Sunday’s Scottish Women’s Premier League encounter but she did not have enough time on the pitch to make a major impact.

The draw saw Glasgow City maintain their top spot in the 12-team league on 44 points, three ahead of second-placed Celtic.

Motlhalo was unveiled last week by the Scottish side, joining from Swedish club Djurgardens, and after a few training sessions with her new teammates, the coaching staff wasted no time in introducing her to the league.

WHAT DID SHE SAY? “I know it’s cold now but I got a warm welcome from the girls and the coaches and I came here because I wanted to experience a new environment,” Motlhalo said on her unveiling. “I was in Sweden for quite a while and wanted a new challenge and that’s why I chose Glasgow City.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Motlhalo was on the lookout for a new club after her three-year contract with Djurgardens ended in November 2022.

The former Houston Dash and Beijing BG Phoenix midfielder played 26 matches for Djurgardens who finished 10th in the 14-team league last year.

A skilful player who offers a calming presence in midfield, Motlhalo also has a good range of passing that should offer a lot of dynamism to her new side.

WHAT’S NEXT? The Wafcon 2022 winner will be hoping to get more minutes in her side’s next Scottish Women’s Premier League match when they face sixth-placed Partick Thirstle on Sunday.