Motlanthe: Why Mosimane abusers might avoid Safa punishment

The incident occurred before the Brazilians and Al Ahly faced off in a continental knockout tie at the Lucas Moripe Stadium

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has explained why they might not take action against Pitso Mosimane’s abusers.

Some Mamelodi Sundowns fans, who carried placards with profanities, hurled insults at the veteran South African tactician who was leading his team to the Lucas Moripe Stadium for a Caf Champions League quarter-final encounter on Saturday.

“Remember in terms of South African law‚ you don’t want to also bring the subject of double jeopardy. If Sundowns are to act tomorrow and take action against them [the wrongdoers] to say‚ ‘Safa‚ this is the action we have taken’‚ then Safa’s hands are tied,” Motlanthe said as was quoted by Sowetan Live.

“So, Safa cannot stand up now and say‚ ‘This is the kind of action we are looking for’. What we are saying is that it must be the kind of action that ensures these things cannot happen again. That’s our position.”

However, the Safa official confirmed they have not opened any proceedings so far as they are still waiting for Pius Nqandela, who was the head of the delegation and Safa’s national executive member, to table his report.

“We are going to wait for the report from Nqandela to say‚ ‘This is what happened’‚ so that we are not seen to be pre-judging or taking sides‚” Motlanthe added.

“The report from Nqandela will come with its own recommendations of course. After taking that report we’ll go through the recommendations and it will go through to a suitable committee to say‚ ‘These are the issues’.

“Of course, we’ll get a report from Ngadela and we’ll get a report from Sundowns.”

After the incident, the Brazilians released a statement condemning the fans’ acts but Mosimane’s representatives were not wholly satisfied by the apology.

Motlanthe, however, commended the stance taken by the Pretoria club.

“And of course‚ we must commend Sundowns. The fact that they have written an apology to the club [Ahly] shows that they have seen that what happened was wrong. We must not ignore that part also,” added the Safa official.

Motlanthe further touched on whether a stadium ban can be meted upon the fans: “Yes‚ but you must then start asking if it will be effective under Covid-19.

“And of course, there are some of the things that are criminal elements. There were things that you can’t do in terms of the law of the country.”

Mosimane spent eight years with the PSL giants and was in charge when they lifted the Champions League title in 2016, as well as numerous trophies domestically.