Motlanthe announced as new permanent Safa CEO

The country's football controlling body released the following statement on Friday

Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe has been appointed Safa CEO on a five-year contract.

The announcement was made by Safa President, Dr Danny Jordaan, who described advocate Motlanthe as a football administrator through and through.

He said Motlanthe was a unanimous choice after he had gone through a rigorous interviewing process conducted by three independent professionals.

‘’He was highly recommended by the interviewing panel and the NEC endorsed his candidature unanimously. He has been appointed on a five-year tenure and commences with immediate effect,’’ said Dr Jordaan.

The Safa president said Motlanthe’s mandate includes consolidating Safa’s healthy financial position, making sure that all our national teams feature in major tournaments in line with Vision 2022 and that they should compete with the best going forward.

‘’We are also looking at him strengthening the administration to make Safa a world-class organisation. In his short stint as the acting CEO, he has done extremely well and we are confident he is going to take Safa to the next level,” added Dr Jordaan.

In his acceptance statement, Motlanthe thanked the NEC under the leadership of Dr Jordaan for showing confidence in him and that he will make it a point that he does not betray their trust in him.

‘’I will deliver on my mandate and that include seeing all of our national teams doing well in their respective competitions. I have also commenced the financial turnaround strategy but I want to make this sustainable not a once-off thing,’’ he said adding that soon the association will be announcing various partnerships.

He said one vital element in having a stable administration was working closely and well with the media and that his door remains open to all football stakeholders.