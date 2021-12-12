Motjeka Madisha: Remembering Ace

South Africa tragically lost one of its most promising young football stars last year in December. His death came less than a month after his former Masandawana teammate Anele Ngcongca’s passing had also shocked the nation.





The 25-year-old defender died in a car crash at the peak of his career. ‘Ace’ as he was affectionately known, was one of the most talented players of his generation and had fulfilled his dreams of becoming a Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana player.





In honour of his memory, we look at some of the qualities that made the Zebediela-born star an exceptional player.





Impactful at development level





Madisha formed part of the Sundowns academy which was under the leadership of Rhulani Mokwena. Percy Tau, Keletso Makgalwa, and Siphelele Mkhulise are some of the players he played within the Downs set-up before graduating to the senior level where they all had an instant impact and contributed to Ka Bo Yellow’s relentless success.





An intransigent fighter





He faced a lot of challenges at Sundowns, competing with more experienced players, making costly mistakes and faced attacks from both the media and his own club’s supporters but that somehow never dampened his spirit, or his determination. He always buckled down to work and dusted off the negativity.





Leadership qualities





For his age, he showed a lot of maturity and leadership in a team full of experienced players. As a result, Ace’s hard work earned him a place in the South African U/20 team where he captained the side during the 2015 Africa Youth Championships in Senegal. In 2013, he was also part of the squad that was named the Dream Team after winning the U/20 COSAFA Cup in Lesotho. He went on to represent the U23 and as well as earning senior team caps during the 2015 COSAFA Cup at the age of 19.





He was a leader on and off the field of play. Having had the opportunity to be under the influence of Mokwena, former captains, Thabo Nthethe and Alje Schut and as well as former Sundowns’ most successful coach, Pitso Mosimane, there’s no doubting that Ace was on his way to adding his name to the leadership board of both Masandawana and the national men’s football team.





Hunger for success





His resilience, focus, and determination to cement himself as one of the best players led Madisha to bag four PSL trophies, the CAF Champions League title, and the Telkom Knockout Cup.





A man of family values





In almost all his interviews, the late playmaker never missed the opportunity to rave about his family. He would often have to fight back tears every time he talked about them and that was a clear testimony of how much his family meant to him.





Madisha had the world before him and could have gone on to retire as Sundowns' most successful player ever. He had won so much so young, and more was to come.





May his soul continue to rest in peace.