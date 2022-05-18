Mothwa: Bafana Bafana star responds to reports tipping him to join Orlando Pirates

South Africa international Veli Mothwa has broken his silence regarding reports linking him with a move to Orlando Pirates.



The Buccaneers are said to have identified the AmaZulu FC star as one of their targets ahead of the upcoming South African winter transfer window which will open on July 1.



Mothwa has less than two months left on his current deal with Usuthu which will expire on June 30 and he is currently free to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice.



The lanky shot-stopper pointed out that he is aware of the reports tipping him to leave the Durban-based club with his future with AmaZulu yet to be sorted out, but he refuted the rumours.



"I don't want to talk about it. No one has said anything to me," Mothwa said on Daily Sun.



"So, I'm just seeing everything from the media and I don't know anything about my contract issues."



Mothwa has been one of the most outstanding goalkeepers in the PSL this season and he also played an instrumental role in helping AmaZulu reach the Caf Champions League group stage.



The 31-year-old has kept 14 clean sheets from 26 matches in the local top flight and only Hugo Marques of Cape Town City has registered more clean sheets than Mothwa with 15 in the competition,



His exploits at club level have seen him become a regular in the Bafana Bafana squad since last year having captained the national team as they clinched the 2021 Cosafa Cup.



He also kept a clean sheet during Bafana's 0-0 draw with Guinea in an international friendly match two months ago.