Mothwa: AmaZulu keeper concedes captaining Bafana Bafana is a heavy responsibility

South Africa custodian Veli Mothwa has conceded it will be a huge responsibility for him to captain the country in the Cosafa competition but he is ready to give his best for the team.

The AmaZulu goalkeeper has had a good PSL season, keeping 11 clean sheets in 22 matches, and will be one of the key players for Bafana Bafana. The shot-stopper concedes many will be looking at him to see how he will be helping the team to perform.

"It is going to be a heavy one, but it’s going to be a good one also," Mothwa said as quoted by Iol.

"When things are a bit tough, you need to step up and help the players that you are playing with. Carrying the nation as a captain, people are looking at what you are doing."

The majority of the Bafana Bafana members are still young and the 30-year-old has opined on how it might impact the team.

"I cannot speak for other players. But when I see young players, who want to reach their goals and are hungry for success, I think this is the future of South Africa when it comes to football. The coach has said that the national team is for everyone," Mothwa continued.

The hosts are in Group A with Eswatini, Lesotho, and Botswana. They will start their campaign against the Zebras at Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday.

Cosafa full fixtures;

July 6: Group A: Eswatini vs Lesotho and South Africa vs Botswana

July 7: Group B: Madagascar vs Malawi and Zambia

July 8: Group C: Mozambique vs Zimbabwe and Senegal vs Namibia

July 9: Group A: Lesotho vs Botswana and South Africa vs Eswatini

July 10: Group B: Malawi vs Comoros and Madagascar vs Zambia

July 11: Group C: Zimbabwe vs Namibia and Mozambique vs Senegal

July 13: Group B: Comoros vs Madagascar and Zambia vs Malawi

July 13: Group A: Botswana vs Eswatini and South Africa vs Lesotho

July 14: Group C: Namibia vs Mozambique and Senegal vs Zimbabwe

July 16: Semi-finals: Winner A vs Best Runner-Up and Winner B vs Winner C

July 17: Third-place play-off loser semi 1 vs Loser Semi 2

July 18: - Final