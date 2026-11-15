Mothobi Mvala tips Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies for Champions League glory as he claims 'anyone on that team can score'

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Maasandawana defender has thrown his full weight behind the club's women's side ahead of their pivotal continental showdown. The South African international believes the squad has the versatility to beat Morocco’s AS FAR in the CAF Women’s Champions League final.

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'They have a very good squad'

Mothobi Mvala has been paying close attention to Banyana Ba Style progress. He noted that the variety of threats across the pitch makes the women' side particularly difficult to contain. Mvala pointed to specific individuals who offer a goal threat from multiple areas, including defensive stalwarts who contribute significantly in the final third.

"I think they have a very good squad. I saw Bambanani [Mbane] on set pieces – she is very strong and can score from set pieces. In fact, anyone on that team can score. They defend well, and they're in the Champions League. Everyone knows whether it's women or men, it's always tough," Mvala explained to SABC Sport.

Pride & pressure in the final showdown

The upcoming clash against AS FAR represents a massive hurdle, but Mvala insists the players are motivated by the chance to leave a lasting legacy.

"It's all about pride, playing for the supporters, making yourself happy – you want to leave a mark on the field. I think the girls are doing a very good job," Mvala added. .

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Donnelly’s comeback story inspires

"I am happy for her to see her scoring goals. I am very happy for her. She is a top striker, a good human being, and someone I have worked with for a very long time in the gym because we did rehab together with similar injuries. During our rehab, we used to speak about such moments you can't wait to get back on the field," Mvala revealed.

Mvala concluded by praising the work ethic that has allowed Ronnel Donnelly to return to the international stage with Banyana Banyana. "I could see she's a hard worker. She also represented Banyana Banyana and is doing very well, so I am very happy for her," he said.