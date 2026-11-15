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Junior Dion Golden Arrows Mothobi Mvala Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela
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Mothobi Mvala tips Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies for Champions League glory as he claims 'anyone on that team can score'

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Maasandawana defender has thrown his full weight behind the club's women's side ahead of their pivotal continental showdown. The South African international believes the squad has the versatility to beat Morocco’s AS FAR in the CAF Women’s Champions League final.

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'They have a very good squad'

Mothobi Mvala has been paying close attention to Banyana Ba Style progress. He noted that the variety of threats across the pitch makes the women' side particularly difficult to contain. Mvala pointed to specific individuals who offer a goal threat from multiple areas, including defensive stalwarts who contribute significantly in the final third.

"I think they have a very good squad. I saw Bambanani [Mbane] on set pieces – she is very strong and can score from set pieces. In fact, anyone on that team can score. They defend well, and they're in the Champions League. Everyone knows whether it's women or men, it's always tough," Mvala explained to SABC Sport.

Pride & pressure in the final showdown

The upcoming clash against AS FAR represents a massive hurdle, but Mvala insists the players are motivated by the chance to leave a lasting legacy.

"It's all about pride, playing for the supporters, making yourself happy – you want to leave a mark on the field. I think the girls are doing a very good job," Mvala added. .

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Donnelly’s comeback story inspires

"I am happy for her to see her scoring goals. I am very happy for her. She is a top striker, a good human being, and someone I have worked with for a very long time in the gym because we did rehab together with similar injuries. During our rehab, we used to speak about such moments you can't wait to get back on the field," Mvala revealed.

Next matches
ASFAR

ASFAR

CAF Women's Champions League

15 Nov 2026

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Mvala concluded by praising the work ethic that has allowed Ronnel Donnelly to return to the international stage with Banyana Banyana. "I could see she's a hard worker. She also represented Banyana Banyana and is doing very well, so I am very happy for her," he said.

Written bySinolwetu Tompela

Assistant Editor

Biography:

I studied Journalism and Media Studies at Damelin and have always known I was a storyteller. I started as a sports presenter at Kumkani FM before moving into digital media, writing for Front Runner and later managing social media for GritSports, contributing content creation for Netball South Africa - I combine a love of sports with the power of digital storytelling to bring stories to life.

My Football Story:

While I never played football, I’ve managed to find my place on the pitch through words—capturing the highs, lows, and drama of the game.

Favourite Football Memory:

Watching my first Soweto derby in 2014 live - coming from East London, I had never felt an atmosphere like that. That day, I knew I wanted to be part of this world for as long as I could.

Areas of Expertise:

South African football (Premier Soccer League, Hollywoodbets Super League)

Social Media (Sports content creation)

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