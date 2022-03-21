Mothibi: Why Orlando Pirates can win Caf Confederation Cup title

Former Orlando Pirates forward James Mothibi believes the Soweto giants have what it takes to lift the Caf Confederation Cup.

Impressed by Pirates’ 2-0 win away at JS Saoura on Sunday in a Group B penultimate match in which they defied their numerical disadvantage following a red card to Goodman Mosele, Mothibi has tipped them for glory.

The victory in Algeria saw Pirates qualifying for the quarter-finals with a game to spare.

“I think every Pirates fan now believes the club can go all the way to win the title,” said Mothibi as per Phakaaathi.

“We have to applaud them, they have been very consistent in the Confederation Cup and it says something about the team. I’m sure every Pirates fan thinks the team can go all the way to lift the trophy, it can happen.

“Anything is possible in this competition and we really need to applaud the guys for their effort and commitment that they have displayed.

“To tell you the truth, Pirates has the squad to compete and to be counted among the best clubs in the continent, we have the players, we have the technical team and they have the support from management. So, we shouldn’t really be surprised by their achievement.”

The Buccaneers last won a continental title in 1996 when they lifted the Caf Super Cup, after having been crowned African champions the previous year.

Pirates’ Confederation Cup campaign ended at the quarter-final stage last season when they were knocked out by Raja Casablanca.

It was a heavy 5-1 defeat by the Moroccans on aggregate but Mothibi believes this term’s squad is stronger and more experienced than last season.

“Last season it was hard, the team was really under pressure and seeing them playing in the quarter-finals was a big thing, because no one gave them a chance,” Mothibi said.

“Even this season, I don’t think people expected Pirates to be where they are when the tournament started because they have been really poor in the league [PSL]. But … they have the experience.”

Pirates will conclude their Group B campaign against Libyan side Al-Ittihad at home on April 3.

Al-Ittihad are the only team to have beaten Pirates in this group.